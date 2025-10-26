So Long, and Thanks for All the Brine Shrimp
After a great run, Brad and I are closing out Citation Needed.
Hey everyone,
We’ve got a bit of bittersweet news: after a lot of thought (internal peer review), Brad and I have decided to wrap up Citation Needed. We’ve genuinely loved making the show—digging through ridiculous academic papers, laughing at the nonsense, and hopefully helping you laugh (and think) along with us. But despite how much fun it’s been, the audience growth has kind of plateaued, and it just doesn’t make a lot of sense to keep putting in the time it takes to produce each episode at the level we’ve been doing.
We really hope you’ve enjoyed the show during its run. There’s still so much crazy scholarship we wanted to cover, and Colin will be continuing that kind of content over at Reality’s Last Stand. Expect new analyses there roughly every other week, covering many of the papers we still had on our “to roast” list.
If you paid for an annual subscription, don’t worry—we’ll be prorating refunds so you only pay for the time the show was active.
Thank you so much to everyone who supported Citation Needed. Your messages, shares, and general enthusiasm meant the world to us. Unfortunately, we just didn’t have quite enough support to justify keeping it going, but we’re proud of what we made and grateful you were part of it.
Until next time, keep your citations real, your sample sizes large, and try not to marry any shrimp.
—Colin & Brad
A fair run! Thank you for taking a stab at the collab, and luckily you both have excellent independent channels to follow. You guys share valuable perspectives and information, much appreciated!
I won't panic! With my trusty towel in hand, I will see you at Reality's Last Stand.