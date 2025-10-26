Hey everyone,

We’ve got a bit of bittersweet news: after a lot of thought (internal peer review), Brad and I have decided to wrap up Citation Needed. We’ve genuinely loved making the show—digging through ridiculous academic papers, laughing at the nonsense, and hopefully helping you laugh (and think) along with us. But despite how much fun it’s been, the audience growth has kind of plateaued, and it just doesn’t make a lot of sense to keep putting in the time it takes to produce each episode at the level we’ve been doing.

We really hope you’ve enjoyed the show during its run. There’s still so much crazy scholarship we wanted to cover, and Colin will be continuing that kind of content over at Reality’s Last Stand. Expect new analyses there roughly every other week, covering many of the papers we still had on our “to roast” list.

If you paid for an annual subscription, don’t worry—we’ll be prorating refunds so you only pay for the time the show was active.

Thank you so much to everyone who supported Citation Needed. Your messages, shares, and general enthusiasm meant the world to us. Unfortunately, we just didn’t have quite enough support to justify keeping it going, but we’re proud of what we made and grateful you were part of it.

Until next time, keep your citations real, your sample sizes large, and try not to marry any shrimp.

—Colin & Brad