What is Citation Needed?

Welcome to Citation Needed, the weekly audio and video podcast where journalist Brad Polumbo and evolutionary biologist Colin Wright take a deep dive into the world of academic absurdity. Each episode, we spotlight and critique two of the most ridiculous examples of “woke” scholarship.

We expose activist “research” that defies logic, reason, and even basic decency. These studies often abandon objectivity in favor of ideological storytelling, replacing evidence with buzzwords and transforming scholarship into a parody of itself. Whether it’s academics insisting that glaciers have genders, promoting romantic relationships with inanimate objects, or declaring that math is racist, we pull back the curtain to reveal just how detached from reality these ideas have become.

So join us as we break down these studies, poke fun at their methods and conclusions, and bring you along for the ride. Because sometimes, the only way to deal with such absurdity is to point and laugh.

Why subscribe?

The first segment of every episode is free—but if you want access to the full breakdown, plus exclusive subscriber perks, you can join for just $6.99/month or $69.99/year.

🔹 Full Episodes – Get both segments of every episode, where we dissect and dismantle twice the nonsense.

🔹 Exclusive Community Access – Join our subscriber-only forum to chat with other listeners and the hosts about the latest academic absurdities.

🔹 Support the Show – Your subscription helps us keep calling out bad scholarship, defending real science, and making sure we all get a good laugh along the way.

Ready to go beyond the parody? Subscribe today and join the Citation Needed community!