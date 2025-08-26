This week’s episode is for supporters only—but you can gain access to it, along with every episode moving forward, by becoming a supporter of Citation Needed. Supporters get double the content and help us keep devoting our time to exposing the worst pseudoscience and cultural absurdities out there.
Cancer drugs and psychedelics convinced this man he’s a nonbinary grandmother named Leela
Plus: the father of evidence-based medicine abandons his own principles to defend child sex change procedures.
Aug 26, 2025
