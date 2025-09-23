Citation Needed

Citation Needed

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
3

Decolonizing and indigenizing nursing with Amy Hamm

Colin and Amy discuss a new paper that calls for replacing evidence-based nursing practices with mystical rituals.
Colin Wright's avatar
Amy Eileen Hamm's avatar
Citation Needed's avatar
Colin Wright
,
Amy Eileen Hamm
, and
Citation Needed
Sep 23, 2025
∙ Paid
1
3
Share

This week’s episode of Citation Needed is for supporters only—but don’t worry, next week’s will be free. We alternate between free and paywalled episodes every week, so if you want a taste of what you’re missing, be sure to tune in next week or check out our previous free episodes. And if you enjoy this show, please consider becoming a supporter—it help…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Citation Needed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture