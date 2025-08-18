Citation Needed

Top journal Nature wants to decolonize science and replace it with ‘Indigenous’ mysticism

Plus, why two male NFL cheerleaders shaking pom-poms isn’t a hill the ‘gender critical’ movement should die on.
Brad Polumbo
Colin Wright
Citation Needed
Aug 18, 2025
This week’s episode is free, but remember—because we paywall every other episode, if you want access to next week’s episode, you’ll need to become a supporter. Being a supporter gives you twice the content and helps us devote our time to tackling these stories with the right mix of humor and serious analysis.

In our first segment, we break down the controversy over the Minnesota Vikings adding two men to their cheerleading squad—not in the traditional male stunt roles, but as pom-pom dancers alongside the women. Is this just another case of men taking spots from women, like we see in women’s sports? Or is it something different? Is allowing men to cross into this female-coded space a threat to womanhood? Or could it be part of the solution to helping gender-distressed youth?

Plus, in our second segment, we turn to Nature, the world’s most prestigious scientific journal, which just published a paper calling for science to be “decolonized.” Written by eight Indigenous scholars, it proposes eight steps for academia to embrace “Indigenous ways of knowing” as equal to science—including everything from “data sovereignty” to returning stolen lands. We unpack what this really means, why it undermines universal standards of evidence, and how publishing pieces like this erodes trust in science itself.

Citation Needed
