This sociologist says “reverse discrimination” is a paranoid myth. Here’s why he’s wrong.

This episode is free! I (Colin) am flying solo this week—Brad is away on last-minute travel—but this episode will still cover two big stories.

In the first segment, I break down a recent article in The Conversation that dismisses concerns about “reverse discrimination” as a paranoid right-wing myth. I explain why that claim doesn’t hold up, pointing to very real DEI policies that explicitly exclude white and Asian applicants through job postings, grants, and hiring criteria.

Plus, in the second segment, I discuss the tragic Minneapolis shooting carried out by a trans-identifying male, resulting in the death of 2 children and many more injured. I examine how mental illness, combined with dangerous activist narratives about a supposed “trans genocide,” creates a powder keg—and what this tragedy should teach us about the risks of separating vulnerable people from reality.