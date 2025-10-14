This week’s episode of Citation Needed is available exclusively for our paying supporters. Every other episode of the show is free, so you can always try those first and see if you enjoy what we do—but if you want access to every episode (double the content), you’ll need to become a supporter. Your subscription helps us keep exposing the wildest corners…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Citation Needed
Woke “scholars” say childhood sexual innocence is a “colonial fiction” that must be dismantled
Plus more crazy papers and a sane one.
Oct 14, 2025
∙ Paid
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes