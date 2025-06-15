Citation Needed

A new paper titled "My pronouns are f*ck ICE" is beyond parody

Plus: We break down the online fight between Simone Biles and Riley Gaines over fairness in women’s sports.
Brad Polumbo's avatar
Colin Wright's avatar
Brad Polumbo
and
Colin Wright
Jun 15, 2025
3
3
In this episode of Citation Needed, we kick things off with the viral social media feud between Olympic legend Simone Biles and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines over a male athlete playing on a girls' softball team. We cover the controversy, break down some of the science Biles ignored, and highlight the media’s double standards on the issue of male…

