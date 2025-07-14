In the first (free) segment of this week’s episode of Citation Needed, we break down the University of Pennsylvania’s stunning Title IX reversal over Lia Thomas. After a federal investigation, UPenn will now bar male athletes from women’s sports, restore records to displaced female swimmers, and adopt biology-based sex definitions. But instead of report…
Activist researchers are scientifically testing how to indoctrinate your kids into gender ideology
Plus, UPenn's reversal on men in women's sports and the media distortions that followed.
Jul 14, 2025
∙ Paid
