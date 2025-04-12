Playback speed
Share post
Feminists who married shrimp & an academic who says all babies are “queer”

The latest look inside the wild world of modern academia.
Brad Polumbo
and
Colin Wright
Apr 12, 2025
9
6
Transcript

In this pilot episode of the Citation Needed podcast, Brad Polumbo and Colin Wright dive into two crazy, published, peer-reviewed papers. First, they analyze a bizarre paper where feminists married shrimp and passed it off as research. Then, they examine a less funny and more disturbing paper where one academic tried to argue that babies—yes, babies—are all “queer.”

Let us know what you think of the new show and these insane papers in the comments. And consider becoming a paid subscriber so you can keep getting full episodes like this one and more member perks that are coming soon.

