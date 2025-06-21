For this week’s episode of Citation Needed, we begin with the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in U.S. v. Skrmetti, which upheld Tennessee’s law banning sex trait modification procedures for minors. Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued an emotional dissenting opinion, invoking the oft-repeated claim that these interventions are “lifesaving” and that denyi…
Justice Sotomayor’s emotional dissent was fueled by the trans ‘suicide myth.’ So we debunk it.
Plus, we expose how woke researchers twist interviews into evidence of “white ignorance” and “toxic masculinity.”
Jun 21, 2025
