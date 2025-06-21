Citation Needed

Justice Sotomayor’s emotional dissent was fueled by the trans ‘suicide myth.’ So we debunk it.

Plus, we expose how woke researchers twist interviews into evidence of “white ignorance” and “toxic masculinity.”
Brad Polumbo's avatar
Colin Wright's avatar
Brad Polumbo
and
Colin Wright
Jun 21, 2025
∙ Paid
For this week’s episode of Citation Needed, we begin with the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in U.S. v. Skrmetti, which upheld Tennessee’s law banning sex trait modification procedures for minors. Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued an emotional dissenting opinion, invoking the oft-repeated claim that these interventions are “lifesaving” and that denyi…

