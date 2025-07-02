On this week’s episode of Citation Needed, we cover the Trevor Project’s dark slide into promoting pseudoscientific gender ideology under the guise of helping distressed LGBTQ youth. Once a lifeline for bullied gay teens, the Trevor Project now pushes ideas like “sex is a spectrum” and gender ideology as fact, priming confused kids for medicalization in…
The dark pseudoscience the Trevor Project uses to target vulnerable teens
Plus, a researcher claims that whales can have "queer identities."
Jul 02, 2025
