This man lied about his identity and got awards for his deliberately terrible poems

In the first segment of this week’s episode, we break down the wild story of Aaron Barry, a white Canadian who posed as a gender-fluid Nigerian poet—and several other made-up identities—to publish 47 intentionally terrible poems across dozens of indie magazines. His hoax reveals how identity politics in the indie lit world can override even the most basic standards, as long as the author checks enough diversity boxes.

Plus, in the second segment, we unpack a new Finnish study that complicates the narrative that trans-identifying youth are merely victims of bullying. The data show that non-binary adolescents, in particular, are more likely to be bullies than to be bullied—flipping the usual story and raising uncomfortable questions about performative victimhood and power dynamics in today’s schools.