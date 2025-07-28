In this supporter-only episode, we kick things off with a look at a sharp rebuttal by Jon Pike and Emma Hilton to a recent academic paper defending Caster Semenya’s eligibility to compete in the women’s category. We break down their clear, evidence-based response, which exposes the original paper’s scientific errors and ideological framing, and explains…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
This ‘scholar’ believes fairy tales need to be queered to resist oppression and dismantle whiteness
Plus, new paper rebuts the pseudoscience behind Caster Semenya’s eligibility in women’s sports.
Jul 28, 2025
∙ Paid
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes