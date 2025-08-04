The paper “Black Anality” is what happens when academia disappears up its own…

This week’s episode is free! If you want access to every episode, please become a paying subscriber. Your support allows us to keep shining a light on the most absurd corners of academia.

In our first segment, Colin takes us inside his new legal action against Cornell University for racial discrimination in hiring. He explains how newly uncovered internal emails reveal a secret search for a “diversity hire” in his exact field—evolutionary biology—during the time he was actively applying for faculty jobs in 2020. The position was never posted publicly, ensuring that qualified candidates, including Colin, never had a chance to apply. We break down the evidence, the legal case, and why this lawsuit could have major implications for academic hiring across the country.

Plus, in our second segment, we find out just how far academics can get their heads up their own… by dissecting the peer‑reviewed paper Black Anality. This bizarre work claims that “black” and “anal” are ideologically and representationally synonymous, building its argument based on a selection of graphic porn titles. We unpack the author’s “scavenger”‑style research methods, her fixation on connecting black sexuality to “wastefulness” and “filthy spaces,” and why this is yet another example of academia inventing a boogeyman out of nothing to heroically fight against.